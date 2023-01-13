International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

