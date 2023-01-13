International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunoco by 600.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

SUN opened at $44.78 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 56.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 63.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

