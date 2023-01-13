International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 672 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $168.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.