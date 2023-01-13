International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICAGY. HSBC upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.56) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.34.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 5.1 %

ICAGY opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.98.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

