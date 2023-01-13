International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Decreased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 88,100.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.5% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

