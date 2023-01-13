Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,063 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $256.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $325.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.90.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

