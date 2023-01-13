Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Investar to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.49. Investar has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $23.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Investar will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

In related news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $77,546.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $159,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Investar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Investar by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Investar by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

