Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,164 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,400% compared to the typical volume of 211 call options.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $493,609.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 100,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,603,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,454,000 after purchasing an additional 143,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 316,813 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,963,000 after purchasing an additional 93,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WWW. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

