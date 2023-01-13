Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,927 call options on the company. This is an increase of 226% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,428 call options.

Oak Street Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.18.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $102,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,852.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $1,487,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,824,863 shares in the company, valued at $113,751,425.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 556,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,493 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

