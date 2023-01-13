iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

