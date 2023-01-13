iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $96.05 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $106.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

