iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197,879 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 109.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 13,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 81,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $56.79.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

