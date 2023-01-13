Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Jabil by 2,786.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 239.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,052,000 after acquiring an additional 652,083 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,055,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Shares of JBL opened at $76.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,495.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $737,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,173,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,495.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,152 shares of company stock worth $10,338,138. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.