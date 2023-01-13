Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,346,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,406,000 after acquiring an additional 258,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,302,000 after buying an additional 723,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,979,000 after acquiring an additional 383,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

