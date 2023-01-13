James Investment Research Inc. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $158.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.64.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.