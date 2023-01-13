JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JBS in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JBSAY opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. JBS has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

