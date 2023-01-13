Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.
Ally Financial Stock Down 0.7 %
ALLY opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $53.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
