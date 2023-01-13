Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Marks and Spencer Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Marks and Spencer Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marks and Spencer Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Peel Hunt cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

