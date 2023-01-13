Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $278.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.92 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GDEN. CBRE Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 167.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 50.0% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

