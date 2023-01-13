Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $24.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $24.68. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $24.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $36.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $41.80 EPS.

AMP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

NYSE AMP opened at $331.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

