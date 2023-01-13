Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cadence Bank’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,838,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,765,000 after purchasing an additional 382,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,419,000 after purchasing an additional 182,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 330,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after purchasing an additional 135,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 261,123 shares during the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

