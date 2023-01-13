Jefferies Financial Group Comments on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NSA. UBS Group started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,804,000 after acquiring an additional 126,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 120,752 shares of company stock worth $4,572,615. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

