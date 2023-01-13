Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $262.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.31. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $346.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after buying an additional 1,115,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after buying an additional 667,656 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after buying an additional 567,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

