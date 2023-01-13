Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Wayfair in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.72) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.82). The consensus estimate for Wayfair’s current full-year earnings is ($12.55) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.85) EPS.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion.

Wayfair Stock Up 0.4 %

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $177.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $113,490.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $113,490.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,346. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.