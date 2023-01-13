Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.64. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $16.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

NYSE:BLD opened at $178.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.45. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.42. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $251.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in TopBuild by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 990,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 1,764.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 162,946 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 282.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after buying an additional 123,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 142.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 107,509 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

