Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for OPKO Health in a report issued on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

OPKO Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of OPK opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,331,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,963,683.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 700,000 shares of company stock worth $1,121,000. Insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.