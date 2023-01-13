Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on First Horizon Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Horizon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.74 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NYSE FHN opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

