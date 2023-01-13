Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Invesco Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Invesco in a report released on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Invesco’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Invesco’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,989.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,464,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

