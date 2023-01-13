Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Boeing Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will earn ($8.80) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($8.81). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($8.80) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.53.

BA stock opened at $214.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.24 and its 200 day moving average is $160.93. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,445,831,000 after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after buying an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

