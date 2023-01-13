Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.65 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE PNC opened at $168.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.29 and its 200-day moving average is $159.92. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.