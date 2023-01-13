Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 4,685 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $245,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $14.91 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 53.45%. The company had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

FRSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 582,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

