Jeremy Stoppelman Sells 50,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,374,736.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,428,500.00.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP opened at $28.86 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 497.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

