JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

JOANN Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. JOANN has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $156.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

About JOANN

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 951,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 94,640 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

