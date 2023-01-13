John F. Crowley Sells 85,102 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 85,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $972,715.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 885,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,167.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.88. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.96.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
