John F. Crowley Sells 85,102 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 85,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $972,715.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 885,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,167.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.88. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 271,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

