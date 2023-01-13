Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 731.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after buying an additional 3,701,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,897,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,361,000 after buying an additional 429,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after buying an additional 187,923 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

NYSE JCI opened at $68.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $80.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

