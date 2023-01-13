Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,141 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
JNJ opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $454.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
