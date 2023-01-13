JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $50.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.15.

Pfizer stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

