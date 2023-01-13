Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $260.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRTX. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

KRTX opened at $204.36 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.74 and a 200-day moving average of $205.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,726,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,724.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

