Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KPTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

KPTI stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

