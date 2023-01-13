Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,003 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 436.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 289,721 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,477,597 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $170,973,000 after purchasing an additional 215,899 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Electronic Arts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,764 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.10.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

