KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $9.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.90. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $314.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.94 and its 200-day moving average is $317.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

