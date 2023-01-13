KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

