KeyCorp Weighs in on Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATVI. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $62.99 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

