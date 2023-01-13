Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Keywords Studios Price Performance
KYYWF stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $37.25.
About Keywords Studios
