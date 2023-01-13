Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Keywords Studios Price Performance

KYYWF stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

