Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.40

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 10470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.63%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

