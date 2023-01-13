Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kimco Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 22.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 27.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 821,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 177,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.65%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

