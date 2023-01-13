Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 142.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,559 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,705,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,456,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.