Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.

Shares of KIRK opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

In other Kirkland’s news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $128,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osmium Partners LLC raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,247,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 138,047 shares in the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

