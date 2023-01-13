Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.
Shares of KIRK opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $17.72.
In other Kirkland’s news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $128,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
