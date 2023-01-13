KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNKZF opened at 59.00 on Friday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of 56.32 and a 52 week high of 73.65.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

