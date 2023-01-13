Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $177.08 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $122.84 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

